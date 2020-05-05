Some BreastScreen SA services resume

South Australian women due for a mammogram will have access to the latest X-ray technology as services resume under strict health protocols.

Four metropolitan screening clinics will reopen on Thursday after BreastScreen SA temporarily closed in response to the coronavirus.

BreastScreen SA general manager Niamh Wade says the easing of COVID-19 restrictions enabled the service to resume.

Clients who were due for a mammogram during the closure will be offered a priority booking.

Longer appointment times will be made to allow for social distancing and additional hygiene measures.

New X-ray machines have been installed at the Hyde Park, Adelaide Central Plaza and Arndale clinics and in three mobile screening units during the closure and are due to open in the coming weeks.

The service’s clinical director Michelle Reintals says staff and client health and safety is the highest priority.

“The installation of our new equipment will also offer the women of South Australia the latest in mammographic imaging technology and client comfort, with improved design features and image quality,” Dr Reintals said.

Mobile screening units are expected to reopen in Murray Bridge in mid-May and in Millicent in Berri in June.