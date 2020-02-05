Some state pensioners could still get free TV licence – but millions to lose over 75s perk

STATE PENSION recipients may be able to continue getting a free TV licence once the free TV licence for over 75s scheme ends – however this is only an option for certain people who are eligible.

State pension UK: What is Pension Credit?

State pension: How to claim Pension Credit

The cost of the annual TV licence fee will increase by £3 in April, rising from £154.50 to £157.50 from April 1, 2020. It comes after the government said in 2016 that the fee would rise in line with inflation each year for five years form April 1, 2017.

While all licence fee-payers face the rise in their payments, some people will need to find a way to pay for it this year, as the free TV licence for over 75s will not be continued by the BBC when it takes over the responsibility of funding from the Government in June 2020. It’s estimated that millions of pensioners are set to lose out on free TV licences, as the BBC are instead introducing means-tested concessions. It follows a 12-week public consultation into the future of licence fee funding, launched in November last year. Today, the BBC Board confirmed the decision following the public consultation.

It announced that from June 2020, any household with a person who is aged 75 or older who receives Pension Credit will be entitled to a free TV licence, and this will be paid for by the BBC. The BBC said that more than 1.5 million households could get free TV licences if someone is over the age of 75 and gets Pension Credit. It’s estimated that three million will now be forced to pay for the licence. In June last year, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said that overall there is a 60 percent take-up of Pension Credit.

The government department said that there are more than a million people who are more than a million people entitled but not yet claiming the benefit. State pension UK: What is Pension Credit? Pension Credit is an income-related benefit which is made up of two parts: Guarantee Credit and Savings Credit. The former part is a top-up amount, which tops up a person’s weekly income if this is below £167.25 for single people or £255.25 for couples.

In order to qualify for Pension Credit, the eligible person must live in England, Scotland or Wales and they or their partner must have reached state pension age. Changes to Pension Credit eligibility took place last year, and from May 15, 2019, those in a couple would only be eligible to start getting Pension Credit if either: They and their partner have both reached state pension age

One of the couple is getting Housing Benefit for people over state pension age

State pension: How to claim Pension Credit Should a person be eligible for Pension Credit, the DWP says the “easiest and quickest” way to apply for it is by telephone. This can be done by calling 0800 99 1234, the DWP said.

