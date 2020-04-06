Sony Corporation Launches $100 Million ‘Global Relief Fund for COVID-19’

Sony Corporation is the latest global conglomerate to pledge its help to fight the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Japan-based tech powerhouse announced in a press release that they have created a “Sony Global Relief Fund for COVID-19,” a $100 million fund to support those who have been affected by the killer virus worldwide.

The initiative will help and provide needed assistance for frontliners and first responders, children and educators who are now forced to work remotely and to support “members of the creative community in the entertainment industry” which has also been affected by the virus through various local and international mandates such as social distancing, community lockdown and home quarantine.

$10 million will be allocated for medical support and will be structured to the efforts of the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund by the World Health Organization (WHO), UN Foundation and Swiss Philanthropy Foundation.

In addition, the amount will also reach the Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Sony will likewise help the education sector by boosting its technology by implementing “education activities to curb physical interaction between teacher and student caused by school closures,” said IGN.

The “Sony Global Relief Fund for COVID-19” will also aid the creative community wherein the company will “seek ways” to support up-and-coming artists and all those representing the industry.

COVID-19 also spelled the cancellation and postponement of a bevy of premieres, ranging from concerts to live events and event major tournaments hosted by the gaming community.

“In order to overcome the unprecedented challenges that as a society we now face around the world, we will do all we can as a global company to support the individuals on the frontlines of the battle against COVID-19, the children who are our future, and those who have been impacted in the creative community,” said Sony Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer, Kenichiro Yoshida.

Sony also plans to work with its partners and stakeholders to further extend their help, the statement added.