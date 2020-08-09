Sony could give Bose a headache with new wireless headphone launch TODAY

SONY has confirmed plans to hold an event later today where the firm is rumoured to finally reveal its long-awaited WH-1000XM4 noise-cancelling headphones to throw down the gauntlet to Bose.

Sony looks finally set to refresh its award-winning WH-1000XM3 headphones – and that could be bad news for Bose. The two audio firms have been battling it out on store shelves with two of the best wireless headphones money can buy, but Sony could be about to take things up a notch.

The updated WH-1000XM4 headphones have been rumoured for months, but the Japanese company has confirmed it hold an online event later today, August 6. There’s no official word on what’s scheduled to be announced during the livestream, with the teaser simply stating that “something exciting is coming your way”. However, there’s plenty of speculation online that Sony will finally reveal an update to its iconic WH-1000XM3s. It’s unclear exactly what new technology will be featured on these headphones but some leaks have offered a few hints. According to a recent report posted on Twitter by @justplayinghard, code hidden within the Sony Headphones Connect app may reveal what’s coming soon. According to the code, the all-new WH-1000XM4 could finally be able to pair simultaneously with two devices – something that is not currently possible with the WH-1000XM3 (although it is possible with Bose’s rival 700 series cans).

This should save headphone wearers time when moving between multiple devices as they won’t have to keep unpairing and pairing to switch between a phone and PC. It also means family members or couples will be able to easily share the headphones – without the need to dig through the Bluetooth settings menu to pair, unpair and forget each time they set off on a flight. Another bonus could be the inclusion of a feature known as “Smart Talking,” which enables the headphones to detect voices and adjust the sound so you’ll be able to hear conversations without taking off the headphones. Finally, it’s thought that Android users will be able to automatically change their headphone settings based on where they are. As an example, the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones may be able to tweak the amount of noise-cancellation when you’re in the office, compared to sitting on the commuter train, or in the bedroom at home.