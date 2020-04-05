Sony Launches True Wireless Earbuds With Better Bass, Longer Battery Life, Cheap Price

Sony is launching a new pair of true wireless earbuds that might just give Apple’s AirPods, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds, and other wireless earbuds from other companies a run for their money.

Noted tech company Sony, known for the highly acclaimed WH-1000XM3 noise canceling headphones and the acclaimed WF-1000XM3 noise canceling wireless earbuds, has launched a new pair of wireless earbuds that boast of improved bass and an even more appealing price point.

As per Engadget, the new WF-XB700 is the latest entry in Sony’s Extra Bass series – a collection of audio equipment that offer better bass for those who want it. The new earbuds are designed to produce better sound in the low frequencies without making the entire audio experience ugly, which is something many wireless earbuds aren’t really good at doing.

The new earbuds feature 12mm drivers that promise to deliver “powerful” and “punchy” sound. Of course, this is still subject to review, as Sony hasn’t released the audio accessory to the masses yet. What’s more, the new earbuds do not have active noise canceling, which means fans shouldn’t expect it to remove ambient noise completely. The in-ear design, however, might help with partial isolation.

The WF-XB700 also boasts of nine hours of battery life in a single charge. Interestingly, the charging case can only add up to a maximum of nine hours to that, which means users can have a maximum 18 hours of playback before needing to charge the earbuds and charging case. Charging the earbuds for 10 minutes adds an hour of listening time, however.

The new WF-XB700 is IPX4 rated for sweat and water-resistance, The Verge noted. This means the earbuds can be used while running in the rain or sweating it out in the gym. It also uses Bluetooth 5.0 for better connections. Best of all, the new WF-XB700 will be sold for only $129.99, which means it’s cheaper than the basic AirPods, the Galaxy Buds Plus, and other wireless earbuds in the market.

Want noise cancellation?

Those who are looking for a new pair of headphones that have noise cancellation but aren’t very pricey like the AirPods Pro and Sony’s own WH-1000XM3 can rejoice in the fact that Sony will release the WH-CH710N headphones as well.

This new pair of headphones offer what Sony calls “Artificial Intelligence Noise Cancellation,” which cancels noise by actively monitoring ambient noise and responding accordingly. The headphones offer up to 35 hours of battery life and are a bit pricier at $199.99. That price, however, is still cheaper compared to other headphones with ANC.

Both audio devices will be available for pre-order later this month.