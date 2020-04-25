Sony Still Has ‘Plenty Of Secrets’ About PS5, Former Engineer Says

While the world is reeling from the effects of COVID-19 on practically everything including tech devices, there’s one area in tech that doesn’t seem to lose its hype amongst consumers – video gaming. Gamers are still waiting for the next-generation consoles from Microsoft and Sony to arrive, and are looking for as much information as they can get about them.

ScreenRant noted that while Microsoft has already shown the new Xbox Series X in full, Sony hasn’t fully unveiled the upcoming PlayStation 5 console to the public yet. And if a former engineer’s claims are worth believing, then it means there’s so much more to know than what has been made known.

According to Matt Hargett, former Principal Software Engineer for the PS5, Sony still has a lot of things in its sleeves when it comes to the new gaming console. The ex-PS5 engineer joined a conversation on Twitter to simply say that, despite the leaks on the internet, fans still don’t know much about the new gaming machine.

“Many, many things haven’t shown up in leaks. There are plenty of secrets that are being well kept :)” the ex-engineer said in a tweet.

Of course, Hargett’s tweet is very interesting. A Twitter user, in response to his tweet, said “what’s the point of keeping secrets now that the specs have been revealed?” This tweet alone indicates a few things:

First, while the PS5’s specs are already interesting, the specs might not be the only things that matter to Sony. Leaked specs suggested that the Xbox Series X seems to be a more powerful console than the PS5. Hargett’s tweet could simply indicate that specs aren’t what will win the console gaming wars.

Second, the PS5 could have more to offer than just sheer processing power. Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO and President Jim Ryan, in an interview with Business Insider Japan, teased that the upcoming console will have “more unique elements” to offer that will separate it from older consoles.

These elements, he said, will give the PS5 “special appeal.” What’s more, the new console will feature new technologies that will provide players with a “completely different experience.”

That said, Sony still hasn’t revealed all there is to know about the PlayStation 5, including the actual release date and price. Stay tuned for more details as they come.