Sony To Disrupt PS5 Plans Due To Market Uncertainty Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

Sony has not yet revealed how much the PS5 will cost at launch. However, a new report claims that the Japanese gaming console maker might change its price point to stay competitive. Additionally, Sony is reportedly planning to produce much lesser PS5 units.

PS5 Price At Launch

A recent report from Bloomberg reveals that Sony is still unsure if it is going to stick to its original PS5 marketing plans. The Japanese gaming console maker is reportedly considering changing the price point of the PS5 along with its reveal date and release date. Initially, Game developers are anticipating that the PS5 might retail between $499 and $549, a high price point necessary for Sony to break even.

The high price point of the PS5, as well as Sony’s “uncertainty” about its initial strategy is partially due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the report states. Other factors that might contribute to Sony’s change of strategy for the PS5 include the scarcity of the components necessary to produce the console, the high cost of building the PS5, and its ambitious specifications.

But, it looks like this price range might be dropped following reports that its rival the Xbox Series X will debut at $450.Apparently, Sony is willing to drop its original pricing strategy just to stay competitive with its direct competitor in the gaming console market.

Fewer PS5 Consoles At Launch

Bloomberg also reveals that Sony is planning to manufacture lesser PS5 units by the end of Mar. 2021. “The company has told assembly partners it would make 5 to 6 million units of the PS5 in the fiscal year ending March 2021,” the report reveals, citing sources in the supply chain. The numbers are far lower than the number of PS4 units sold in Nov 2013 or around 7.5 million units in just the first two quarters following its release.

The fewer PS5 gaming console at launch could also be Sony’s way of anticipating possible lower demand, considering the high price point. It is worth mentioning that these details are not yet official. Sony Interactive Entertainment has not yet released any statements so far related to the price of the PS5.