Sophie Countess of Wessex: Did she go against Royal Family? How she ‘asserted’ herself

SOPHIE, COUNTESS OF WESSEX, and Prince Edward, both 55, have been married for over 20 years. She is a full-time member of the Royal Family, but what does her speech reveal? An expert gave their verdict.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, became a working royal when she married Prince Edward in 1999. Since then, she has seemingly taken to her royal duties with ease and it is often speculated she is the closest royal with the Queen. The Countess has appeared confident and has used her speech to assert herself in the role.

Some people who marry into the Royal Family could choose to follow certain rules, however Sophie appeared keen to assert herself. Members of the Royal Family often stay tight-lipped but Sophie joined her husband for an interview in 2016. Speaking with Rhiannon Mills for Sky News, the couple gave a brief glimpse into their royal life. Prince Edward revealed what it was like to grow up with the Queen as his mother. Sophie explained her daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, did not realise her grandmother was the Queen until she started school.

During the interview, her speech showed her natural confidence in the Royal Family, James Bryce, CEO and founder of gweek, explained. He told Express.co.uk: “The Countess lets her speech intelligence lead the way. “Relaxed, yet composed and alert she makes her points efficiently, and with natural confidence. “She asserts herself; she reads her co-speakers well and works out where her most impactful contribution could be.”

While many royal speeches will be scripted, Sophie appeared happy to speak organically, the expert revealed. James added: “She is unscripted, unrehearsed yet sufficiently planned in her mind, before she starts to speak. “She engages with stories, and offers personal examples so that you can empathise with her. “Her posture is relaxed, yet confident and assertive. She lets you see the real her.”

During the interview, Sophie was happy to share an anecdote about her family. The Countess told Sky News: “I mean Louise had no concept really that the Queen and her grandmother were one and the same person. “It wasn’t until she was at school that other children were mentioning it and saying, ‘Your gran is the Queen’. “And she’d come home and say, ‘Mummy they say that Grandmama is the Queen.’ And I said, ‘Yes,’ and she said, ‘I don’t understand what they mean.’”