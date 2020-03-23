Sophie Turner Trolls Fans And Answers Questions During Quarantine

Like many people, Sophie Turner is bored at home practicing social distancing.

The 24-year-old former “Game of Thrones” star decided to try and entertain herself by responding to fan questions, posting on her Instagram story an “ask me a question” box.

What started out as legitimate questions from fans, quickly turned into users asking Turner to give shout outs to obnoxious roommates and annoying husbands.

“Can you tell my flatmate Josh to turn his TV down? It’s keeping me up,” one user asked.

“Josh… be cool plz,” Turner responded. “We’re just trying to get by here without having to put up with your [expletive].”

Another user asked Turner if she could tell her husband that it’s his turn to wake up with the baby tomorrow. Turner happily obliged with, “Don’t be a [expletive], Kyle.”

It is a known fact to Turner’s fans that she often uses her Instagram to troll her friends and family. One of her other recurring Instagram story quirks is to offer a bit of sage wisdom, take a sip of tea and then add, “And that’s the tea.”

However, Turner did respond to a few more serious questions in her Instagram stories, including listing film directors she would like to work with in the future.

“Wes, Taika, Scorsese,” she wrote, referring to Wes Anderson, Taika Waititi, who directed the recently Oscar-nominated “Jojo Rabbit,” and Martin Scorsese.

She also admitted that her time in the U.S. has caused her to miss her family, friends and “the chocolate” in the U.K.

Other revelations include that her favorite movie is the 1993 mystery movie, “True Romance,” her quarantine snack of choice is fruity pebbles and that her “favorite piece of visual art” is husband Joe Jonas.

She also jokingly answered the age-old question, “Is a hot dog a sandwich?” by responding with a photo of her eyes rolled, “It’s a hot dog.”

Turner and husband Joe Jonas were married in May 2019 and are now expecting their first child, according to E! News.