Sophie Wessex is pictured packaging parcels at a foodbank

The Countess of Wessex has been volunteering at a foodbank to prepare boxes of food for vulnerable people affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Sophie, 55, appeared in high spirits as she chatted with staff and other volunteers and donned protective gloves to sort food products into boxes at The Lighthouse Foodbank in Woking, Surrey.

In snaps shared by the foodbank’s Instagram page, the wife of the Queen’s youngest son, Prince Edward, 56, was pictured holding a clipboard while selecting food products in the warehouse to be sent out to those in need throughout the local area.

It comes days after it was revealed the Countess has been volunteering to make lunches for NHS staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

A series of five photos shared by the charity show Sophie, mother to Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn, chatting with volunteers and assembling parcels.

Sharing the snaps, the charity wrote: ‘We were delighted to welcome HRH The Countess of Wessex to our foodbank warehouse to join volunteers packing emergency food parcels.’

‘The Countess spent time assembling food parcels for delivery to the vulnerable in the Woking borough impacted by the coronavirus.

‘She also heard from the staff and regular volunteers at The Lighthouse about the work the foodbank is doing to help those in need, as well as our other projects which are supporting the local community. ‘

The Royal Family later shared the post on Instagram and Twitter in support of Sophie, alongside the hashtags #kindness and #hope.

Following the outbreak of coronavirus, The Lighthouse has temporarily closed, however the foodbank is operating a home delivery service to those in need.

The Lighthouse, which is run on the ‘generosity of of donations and volunteers’ is also providing a free phoneline with a trained professional for those who need to talk and is providing words of encouragement through the pandemic on their social media accounts.

And it comes after the countess was revealed to be working secretly as a volunteer making lunches for NHS staff.

The countess has been volunteering once a week alongside professional chefs organised by the millionaire British financier Ian Wace, the Mail revealed last week.

His team have been producing a staggering 59,000 free meals a week, working 24-hours a day, for frontline staff in hospitals across Greater London including Barts, King’s, Epsom and St Helier.

According to organisers, the countess, has been coming in one day a week, quietly and without fanfare, preparing, cooking and cleaning up.

Last week she was packing up pre-prepared vegetables and well as making wraps and lemon and raspberry tarts, wearing a face mask, gloves, whites and an apron.

Earlier this month, the Countess has been hailed as the Royal Family’s ‘secret weapon’ at a time of turmoil.

Writing for Town & Country, royal journalist and author Victoria Murphy told how Sophie has become a stalwart member of the royal family thanks to her down to earth nature and quietly assured approach to her royal duties.

‘Her work does not regularly receive the kind of media attention that the younger royals command, but Sophie, now 55, has become a stalwart member of the “firm”,’ Murphy wrote, adding: ‘The spotlight on Sophie has intensified in the vacuum left as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle step back.’

Meanwhile people who have worked with the Countess on a professional level told Murphy that they admired her ability to say what she thinks while still remaining polite.

Sophie lives at Bagshot Park in Surrey, with Edward and their two children James, Viscount Severn, 12, and Lady Louise Windsor, 16.

She is recognised to be the Queen’s favourite royal, and Nash agreed the Her Majesty is ‘particularly fond of her’.