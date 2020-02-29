Sophie Wessex news: Could THIS mean Sophie is preparing for Royal Family promotion?

SOPHIE, COUNTESS OF WESSEX is widely regarded to be one of the Queen’s favourite members of the Royal Family. And now a number of royals have stepped out of the public spotlight, could Sophie be taking on a bigger position within The Firm?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced earlier this year their plans to “step back” from their senior royal roles, and it has since emerged the Sussexes will not be continuing to fulfill official royal engagements. Prince Andrew has also retired from public duties for the foreseeable future.

Prince Harry has returned to the UK to complete his final round of royal engagements, and after March 31 both Meghan and Harry will no longer be considered ‘working’ royals. In total, three previously active members of the Royal Family will now no longer be completing royal engagements after this time. But the royal schedule remains as full to the brim with commitments as ever, and some have speculated other royals will step into the fold and increase their workloads. One such royal highly touted for a promotion within the Royal Family is Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

And this week it emerged the Earl and Countess of Wessex are seeking an Assistant Private Secretary, to add to their current team of dedicated staff. The suitable candidate will be assisting with “organising all aspects of official programmes for Their Royal Highnesses”, which includes their projects and patronages. As the details surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s departure from royal life are being ironed out, it is not yet clear whether Sophie will be called upon to take up a more senior royal in the Royal Family. But having been part of the Royal Family for so long, many believe Sophie is up to the challenge, and is seen by those within it as a dependable member of The Firm.

Sophie is also thought to be a personal favourite of the Queen’s. The Queen’s youngest child Prince Edward married Sophie in 1999, and the pair have two children together. Unlike the marriages of the Queen’s other children, Edward and Sophie have not divorced and have been together for over two decades. Although Sophie is not considered a ‘senior’ royal like the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, for example, she does still complete a number of royal engagements on behalf of the Queen.

Sophie and Edward are also very close to the Queen geographically, with their residence Bagshot Park only a short drive from Windsor Castle. And another reason why Sophie is believed to be held in high esteem by the Queen has a lot to do with how the Royal Family spend Christmas. When the Royal Family retires to Sandringham for Christmas, Sophie is frequently spotted seated alongside the Queen on their way to the Christmas Day church service. A former royal equerry told the Sun the Queen finds Sophie’s presence “soothing”.