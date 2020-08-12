Sophie Wessex news: Where is Sophie? Huge hint she’s copied Kate Middleton and Wills

SOPHIE, Countess of Wessex was one of the most visible members of the Royal Family during lockdown. However, it’s been weeks since the Countess was last seen out in public prompting speculation she may have copied Kate Middleton with this move.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, 55, and her husband Prince Edward, 56, live at Bagshot Park in Surrey with their two children Lady Louise Windsor, 16, and James, Viscount Severn, 12. Sophie showed herself to be a royal force to be reckoned with during lockdown as she volunteered at endless local charities during the crisis.

The Countess was also among the first working royals to get back to face to face engagements with the public after lockdown measures were eased early last month. Sophie visited a local pub in Surrey to see speak to the landlord and staff about how business had been affected by the coronavirus crisis. However, Sophie hasn’t been seen to step out for a public engagement since early July prompting speculation that she and Prince Edward may be on holiday. The royals may have felt the need for a break following the huge energy they put into supporting organisations during lockdown.

However, following Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge’s escape to the Isles of Scilly with their children last week, it seems plausible Sophie and her family may have done the same. With restrictions in place for popular European holiday destinations, including Spain and Portugal, the Wessex’s may have chosen to go on a staycation. Prince William and Kate were spotted cycling on the Cornish coastal Island of Tresco last Thursday and are understood to have spent several days on the Isles of Scilly before returning to London of Friday. One holidaymaker said: “William and Kate were riding their bicycles, having a laugh. They looked so happy enjoying the weather.”

They added: “I did do a double-take. They were really friendly and said hello.” The Cambridges are reported to have made the trip by helicopter. Buckingham Palace has been asked to comment on the Countess of Wessex’s whereabouts by Express.co.uk. Queen Elizabeth II, 94, and Prince Philip, 99, are also expected to depart Windsor Castle and travel to Balmoral for their annual Scottish staycation this week.

Extra precautions will be taken to ensure the journey is safe and they are expected to travel by helicopter too. Sophie and Prince Edward’s two children are both due back at school in September and it may be they are making the most of the summer together while they can. While the Queen’s Royal Family Twitter account shares regular posts about Sophie and Prince Edward’s royal work, the last tweet refers back to a historic engagement. On July 30 the Royal Family Twitter account retweeted a flashback tweet from Bristol Bear Wood wildlife sanctuary that was opened by Sophie and her family last year.