 Press "Enter" to skip to content

South Africa records biggest daily rise in coronavirus…

By Denis Bedoya on May 5, 2020

JOHANNESBURG, April 29 – South Africa reported another 354 cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, the most new cases recorded in one day and bringing the total in the country to 5,350, the health department said in a tweet.

“This is the highest number of cases in a 24 hour cycle recorded to date and represents a 73% increase on the day before,” it said, adding in a separate tweet that the number of deaths had risen by 10 to 103. (Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Published in News Summary

Denis Bedoya
Denis Bedoya

More from News SummaryMore posts in News Summary »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *