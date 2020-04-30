South Australia goes full week without coronavirus cases and Northern Territory goes three weeks

South Australia has not recorded a new case of coronavirus in seven days, joining the Northern Territory in appearing to flatten the curve entirely.

Just 438 of the Australia’s 6,744 known cases of COVID-19 were registered in SA, and only 14 of those remain active.

Only two people are being treated in intensive care, and four have died since the deadly respiratory infection spread to Australia in late January.

South Australia is still reluctant to loosen current lockdown restrictions despite its success in slowing the spread of coronavirus.

But the laws introduced in SA were never as restrictive as some of the more populous states, like Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland.

A two-person rule was never enforced, but residents were ‘strongly discouraged’ from hosting gatherings of more than two people.

National parks are also open for locals to visit.

Residents can meet with more than two people as long as they keep a distance of 1.5 metres, while gatherings of more than 10 people are banned entirely.

Officials are still telling residents to stay at home unless it’s necessary to go out, which includes grocery shopping, medical care, work, education and exercise.

While there are no restrictions on travel within SA, any non-essential travel within the state is discouraged.

Anyone entering the state are required to undertake a 14-day quarantine.

‘While you will see some states starting to adjust the restrictions, it’s worth bearing in mind that South Australia didn’t regulate to the same degree,’ SA Chief Public Health Officer Professor Nicola Spurrier said.

Schools are also reopening in the area.

People aged over 70 or 60 with pre-existing conditions, and Indigenous people aged over 50 have been advised to stay home wherever possible for their own protection.

The Northern Territory is doing the opposite, and will be looking to lit restrictions after determining it was the ‘safest place in Australia’.

After three weeks of no new cases, Chief Minister Michael Gunner will allow residents to visit parks and reserves from Friday, so long as they maintain social distancing.

Commonwealth-owned parks like Uluru and Kakadu National Park will not be open.

Gatherings are still limited to two people, while weddings are limited to five and residents are encouraged to stay home unless it is absolutely necessary.

‘Re-opening our parks is not a free for all,’ the chief minister warned. ‘We are still safe, but until there is a vaccine the threat is still out there, we are not immune.’

The territory plans to reopen cafés, pubs and restaurants in June.

‘In the coming weeks, the Territory will gradually transition to a ‘new normal’ where Territorians can get back to business, back to work, and back to enjoying the Territory lifestyle, while also staying safe from coronavirus,’ he said.

‘Easing restrictions will actually increase responsibility on all Territorians to keep doing the right thing.’

‘That will be our new normal. And we can’t afford to go backwards or do it all again.’