South Carolina Double Murder-Suicide: Man Out On Bond For Abusing Wife Kills Her, 5-Year-Old Son And Himself

In a case of murder-suicide, a man killed his wife, five-year-old son before fatally shooting himself. The incident took place in York County, South Carolina, Wednesday.

According to local reports, York County deputies responded to the scene around 10.50 a.m. after receiving reports of gunshots fired. The responding officers found three victims with gunshot wounds. While an adult female and a child were pronounced dead at the scene, an adult male was rushed to a local hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

York County Coroner Sabrina Gast later identified the victims as 42-year-old Sharekia Johnson and her five-year-old son Paul Johnson Jr. Paul Johnson Sr., believed to be Sharekia’s husband, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Meanwhile, local reports stated that Johnson Sr. was taken into custody in December last year for choking Sharekia and beating her with a belt. He was charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature. Later that month, he was released on bail and was banned from contacting the victim while on bond.

However, he defied the court orders and went to meet his wife two hours after his release. Following this, he was taken into custody for violating his bail. He remained in jail until Jan.8. He was released on bail and was again ordered to have no contact with Sharekia.

“We at the sheriff’s office investigated and arrested Mr. Johnson in December. He then violated his bond within two hours, and we investigated again and arrested him again. And then on Wednesday, we believe Mr. Johnson shot his wife and son before shooting himself,” an official said. Meanwhile, an investigation into Wednesday’s incident was ongoing.

The incident comes a week after a man shot his wife before killing himself at a home in Summerville, South Carolina. Police responded to the home after information about “multiple injuries.” Upon arrival, officers found a man dead and a woman injured. While the man was pronounced dead at the scene, the woman, later identified as his wife, was rushed to a local hospital with a gunshot wound below her chest.