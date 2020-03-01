South Carolina Forecasts – First Presidential Triumph for Biden – International Politics

After three bankruptcies, apparently the first success for Joe Biden (77) in the race for the US presidential candidacy!

According to initial forecasts, the former American vice president has won the important Democratic area code in the state of South Carolina. This emerges from the post-election surveys of the US broadcaster Fox News and CNN and the polling institute Edison Research. Senator Bernie Sanders (78) is therefore in second place.

It would be the first victory of the former beacon of hope, Biden, who had performed surprisingly badly in the three previous primaries. Senator Bernie Sanders (78) continues to lead the field of applicants for candidacy in nationwide surveys. So far, Sanders has won two of the democratic primary.

South Carolina is the first state in the area code marathon to have a larger black population compared to the previous area codes in the states of Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada. Around 60 percent of the democratic electorate in the southern state is African-American.

Biden – who belongs to the moderate wing of the Democrats – had previously hoped to be able to score with this group of voters. Biden is highly regarded there because of his eight years as a deputy to President Barack Obama (58).

Preliminary decision on “Super Tuesday”?

The area code in South Carolina was the last one before “Super Tuesday” next Tuesday, in which a preliminary decision could be made. Then elections are held in 14 states, including the populous states of California and Texas. Only then will the former Mayor of New York, Michael Bloomberg (78), take part in the primaries for the first time.

“Super Tuesday” awards more than a third of all delegates who elect the Democratic candidate in the summer. This candidate will vote against Republican incumbent Donald Trump (73) on November 3. Trump himself has no serious internal party competition. The Republicans have therefore deleted their area codes in South Carolina and several other states.