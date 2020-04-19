South Carolina Funeral Leaves Six Dead After Contracting COVID-19

A married couple was among the six who have died from COVID-19 after attending a funeral in southern Kershaw County.

The group, who attended a funeral service in March, became the latest victims to succumb to the fatal complications brought by the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Those who have died were all senior citizens – over the age of 60.

These groups have been known to suffer the most fatalities due to COVID-19, said The State, citing national and Southern Carolina statistics.

Sumter County coroner Robbie Baker also told the outlet that “many of those who attended the funeral” were residents of Sumter County and since have been in self-quarantine. Of the six, three women and one man came from the northern portion of the County bordering Kershaw County.

The remaining two victims were a married couple from Kershaw County who died days apart after being admitted to Prisma Health Hospital.

The identities of the couple were not disclosed due to a request of a family member for privacy, but it was known that they were married for more than 50 years, active church members and heads of multi-generational families, as stated in their obituaries.

Baker also believed that the victims contracted the deadly illness from a fellow attendee of the funeral, according to the New York Post.

“They attended the same funeral and unfortunately passed away from COVID. They came back to Sumter, got sick, and I was notified they had passed,” said the coroner, adding to his theory that one of the people who congregated with the group was sick, “spread it, and just didn’t know it.”

The recent deaths now push experts’ findings on COVID-19 being a highly infectious disease that could spread through physical contact as well as “tiny virus-laden droplets” found in people’s breaths. These droplets are also emitted when they sneeze or cough.

Following the South Carolina incident, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a new directive to the National Funeral Directors Association, urging them to livestream future services in accordance to social distancing measures by health agencies to prevent the spread of COVID-19.