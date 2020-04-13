South Carolina Teen Crashes With 2-Month-Old Daughter In Car, Charged After Drugs Found In Vehicle

A teen in Conway, South Carolina, was charged after she crashed with a two-month old child in the car, police said Thursday (April 9).

According to local reports, the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a scene on March 20 after receiving a crash report. Upon arrival, the officers confronted 18-year-old Zada Mae Ayers, who told them that she had just picked up her daughter from a friend’s home. She also told them she took an anti-psychotic drug before picking up her two-month-old daughter.

The officers then spoke to the other driver who told them that Ayers crashed into his vehicle from the back at the red light. He added that the teen seemed “out of it” when the crash took place.

A police report stated that following this, the officers went to the teen’s car and got a smell of marijuana from inside the vehicle. The officers then found a small plastic bag of “what appeared to be marijuana sitting in plain view on a shelf above the glove box.”

The teen was taken into custody and charged with multiple offenses including driving under the influence, child endangerment and vehicle offense with minor in vehicle. The teen was also charged with possession of marijuana.

The incident comes days after a man in Missouri was found unconscious in her car with a five-year-old child in the back seat. Police responded to Bear Paw Road after receiving information about a “male subject passed out in a vehicle with a 5-year-old child within the vehicle.” The officers found John Varvera with “a hypodermic needle sticking out of his arm.” The officers then search the vehicle and found heroin and drug paraphernalia. The man was taken into custody once he regained his consciousness.