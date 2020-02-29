South Korea breaks record number of infections, China shows positive figures NOW

For the second time this week, South Korea has observed a record number of new corona infections within its own national borders. Friday, at least 594 people are said to have fallen ill, the South Korean Ministry of Health reported Saturday. Across China, 427 new patients were involved, and the outbreak seems to be stagnating.

In South Korea, nearly a thousand new coronavirus carriers have been spotted in two days, bringing the total to 2,931. The number of patients who died from the effects of COVID-19 rose by three people to sixteen on Friday: one of the highest numbers worldwide, after China.

That country continues its good week in which it reports relatively few new infections. On Monday, even the lowest number of new infections was observed since the Chinese authorities started publishing results daily on 20 January.

It is not clear how many patients are healed daily in the Asian country. According to the figures from the WHO health organization, China has gained only 2,500 new corona patients this week. In comparison: earlier this month, the country still had to deal with nearly three thousand new infections every day.

More new infections outside than in China

The reason that more than a thousand new infections are added every day worldwide is because more infections are detected outside than within the Chinese national borders every day. This is mainly due to the virus outbreak in South Korea, and Italy and Iran. Both countries recorded more than a hundred new cases of illness in recent days.

According to the BBC 210 people have already died from the effects of COVID-19 in Iran. The Iranian Ministry of Health holds 34 deaths, which is the highest number of deceased patients outside of China.

Iranian and Italian residents are first infections in other countries

A few residents of Iran and Italy traveled to other countries in the last few days and were promptly tested positive for the corona virus. Initial infections were reported in Lithuania (Iranian student) and Nigeria (Italian man) among others, while the COVID-19 virus was detected in two Italians in Austria.

The first infection in the Netherlands also has an Italian touch: the Dutch man from Loon op Zand is said to have traveled to the Italian region of Lombardy, where more than 650 cases have been diagnosed.