Spain holidays: FCO issues major travel update as cases continue to soar

SPAIN holidays were put on hold for some Britons last month after the country was removed from the UK’s “air bridge” list. But now the Foreign Office has issued another update amid outbreaks in Catalonia.

Last month, the government made a U-turn and announced that anyone travelling to the UK from Spain will face 14 days in quarantine. The government made the move after there was a rise in cases across some regions of the country, including Catalonia. Now, the Foreign Office (FCO) has updated its advice.

The FCO is still “advising against all non-essential travel to Spain.” The advice includes the Balearic and Canary Islands. The advice is “based on the current assessment of COVID-19 risks in the country”. The country has 297,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Currently, the region with the most cases is Catalonia with over 76,000. The country has had over 5,600 deaths. The FCO continued: “This advice is based on evidence of increases in cases of COVID-19 in several regions, but particularly in Aragon, Navarra and Catalonia (which include the cities of Zaragoza, Pamplona and Barcelona). “A number of local outbreaks of COVID-19 have been identified in Spain since the end of the State of Alarm.

“You should consult the Ministry of Health map for information on their locations. “If you are staying in any of the affected areas, follow the advice of the local authorities.” The new advice explains some of Catalonia’s new rules for residents and travellers. It added: “One of those outbreaks has affected parts of Catalonia (namely parts of Barcelona metropolitan area, and the areas of La Noguera, El Segria and L’Alt Empordà), where local authorities have asked residents only to leave their accommodation for essential activities.

“Meetings of more than 10 people in public or private are prohibited, and the authorities have ordered the closures of nightclubs, gyms, and restrictions to the capacity and opening hours of bars and restaurants. “These measures will be in place until further notice. “The use of face coverings is mandatory for anyone over the age of six years old on all forms of public transport in Spain and in many other indoor and outdoor public spaces. “Specific rules on the use of face masks may vary from one region to the next, you should refer to local authorities for advice.