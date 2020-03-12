Spain in coronavirus meltdown as deadly infection claims FIFTH life in UK holiday spot

Authorities said an 87-year-old man from Zaragoza in eastern Spain on Friday became the fifth person to die from coronavirus in the country, as the number of cases grew to 340. Earlier on the same day, an older man from Madrid became the fourth Spaniard to die from the disease. An 82-year-old patient with chronic illnesses also died this week in the Biscay province in the nation’s Basque Country after contracting pneumonia and testing positive for coronavirus. The COVID-19 case was confirmed by the Basque Country health department.

The third victim was a 99-year-old woman who died in a hospital in Madrid. According to thelocal.es, Spanish authorities have now issued guidelines to impose “work from home” conditions in locations where there is thought to be contagion risk. At the time of writing, there were 340 confirmed cases of the virus in Spain, more than 98,000 worldwide, and 116 in the UK.

Spain’s Minister for Employment, Yolana Díaz, announced the drastic measure on Wednesday, insisting workers should be sent home if there is any possibility that someone in the workplace has coronavirus.

Issuing the guidance in a tweet the country’s Public Health body wrote: “This is a guide with information so that companies and working people can come up with different approaches to deal with the #Coronavirus.”

The second victim in Spain was a man with existing risk factors who had recently returned from Nepal.

He died nearly three weeks ago and it was presumed that the cause of death was pneumonia.