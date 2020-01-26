Spain weather: Sea crashes over wall near Barcelona as Storm Gloria wreaks havoc – video

GIGANTIC waves crashing over a huge wall in Barcelona have been captured on video as Storm Gloria continues to batter Spain.

Videos of the aftermath of Storm Gloria have been emerging online showing the devastating damage caused by the severe weather on Monday. Four people have died as a result of the storm in Spain. Valencia and the Balearic Islands have suffered the worst weather but over 30 Spanish provinces are on bad weather alert.

The video was posted on Twitter by @StormchaserUKEU. The footage was captioned: “Rough seas overtopping the sea walls near Barcelona, Spain this afternoon 21st of January!” In the video rough seas throw huge amounts of water over sea walls in the Barcelona neighbourhood La Barceloneta, Spain. Strong winds caused by Storm Gloria blow the water which pours over the walls.

Among the four people is a 63-year-old man, who died at home in the central province of Avila after being hit by roof tiles lifted by a gust of wind. The death of a 54-year-old homeless woman in Gandia has also been linked to the storm. One man in northwest Asturias region was killed by a vehicle on a snowbound road, reportedly struck while fitting chains to his car, an emergency services spokesman said. A fourth man had died after being found outside his home showing signs of hypothermia on Monday morning.

The storm also forced the closure of Alicante airport, leading to the cancellation of nearly 200 flights. National weather agency Aemet reported winds of up to 115 km per hour (71 mph) and eight-metre (26-feet) waves in the province of Valencia. Yesterday BBC Meteorologist Darren Bett said regarding Storm Gloria: “Windy weather too across northern parts of Europe. “High pressure dominates across much of central Europe.