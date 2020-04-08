Spain’s death toll rises by lowest amount with ‘top of the curve in sight’ as another 809 die

Spain’s death toll has risen by 809, the lowest amount this week, to a total of 11,744, official figures reveal.

But the country’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has extended the coronavirus lockdown for another 15 days until April 26 saying the ‘top of the curve is in sight’.

This marks the second time the State of Emergency has been extended since it came into force on March 14.

Mr Sanchez made the decision after talking to experts on the scientific committee, which predicts how the virus will evolve in the coming weeks and informs government policy.

Speaking to regional leaders this morning, the Prime Minister said the State of Emergency could not yet be lifted because of the continuing escalation in deaths.

More than 800 coronavirus deaths a day have been registered for the past seven days.

Spain recorded its highest number of deaths from coronavirus, 950, on Thursday this week. Its second lowest number of deaths was recorded on Monday, when there were 812 deaths in the country.

Health chiefs say although the actual number of coronavirus infections is stabilising, the situation could worsen if confinement orders were lifted.

The government’s current strategy aims to lift the restrictions after the Easter holidays, reports El Pais.

Cases of coronavirus in Spain have risen by 7,026 today to 124,736 infected.

Speaking to the country, he said that although the days of alarm will continue they ‘will not be the same’.

‘We will begin to make that transition and recover some of our economic and social life,’ he said.

‘We are close to (defeating the virus). But now I implore you to sacrifice, resist and maintain a moral of victory.’

The Prime Minister needs the support of Spain’s lower house, the Congress of Deputies to extend the alarm but Pablo Casado, the leader of the conservative Popular Party (PP) has been increasingly critical of the government’s handling of the crisis.

He recently accused the Socialist leader of ‘improvising’ and said his way of dealing with the coronavirus crisis was an ‘explosive cocktail of arrogance, incompetence and lies’.

Spain is also working on new advice and measures, including advising all Spaniards to wear face masks when outside.

At the moment, however, there are insufficient stocks to give to the entire population.