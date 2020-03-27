Spain’s government to seek two-week extension of state…

MADRID, March 22 – Spain’s government will seek parliamentary approval to extend a two-week state of emergency by a further 15 days in an effort to combat the coronavirus, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told a news conference on Sunday.

Speaking after a meeting with regional government heads, Sanchez said his government wants to prolong restrictions on movement that were introduced on March 14, and which prevent Spaniards from leaving their houses for all but essential trips, until April 11. (Reporting by Joan Faus; Writing by Nathan Allen; Editing by Catherine Evans)