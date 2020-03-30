Spanish opera singer Placido Domingo tests positive for…

MADRID, March 22 – Spanish opera singer Placido Domingo said on Sunday he had tested positive for coronavirus and had gone into self isolation with his family.

“We are currently all in good health but I developed a cough and a fever and decided to get tested, and the result came back positive,” Domingo wrote on Facebook.

Spain is struggling to contain Europe’s second worst outbreak of the coronavirus after Italy, with over 28,000 cases and more than 1,700 deaths, according to the Health Ministry.

Previously one of the opera world’s most feted artists, Domingo’s reputation is now in tatters after an investigation by the American Guild of Musical Artists concluded he had behaved inappropriately with female performers.

The singer has publicly apologised to the women who accused him of sexual harassment. (Reporting by Nathan Allen; Editing by Andrew Heavens)