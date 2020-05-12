Special Covid-19 committee to meet for the first time today

THE SPECIAL COMMITTEE on the Covid-19 response will meet for the first time today in Leinster House.

This special 19-member Oireachtas committee, which was established last week, will meet under social distancing rules in the Dáil chamber rather than the usual committee rooms.

The committee was set up by elected members to review all the actions taken by the government in relation to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first item on the agenda will be the election of a chairperson.

Sinn Féin has nominated Waterford TD David Cullinane, and has been shoring up support for him by contacting other parties and Independents to seek their backing.

Speaking yesterday, Cullinane said he believes he is the right man for the job as he has four years experience sitting on the Public Accounts Committee, one of the Oireachtas’ most powerful committees which often had robust exchanges.

He said this new committee must be fit for purpose and must hold the government ministers accountable for the life-changing decisions being made on a daily basis.

“We believe this committee should be sitting twice a week, with two sessions each day, and that it should focus on a number of key areas; health, supports for households and employers, and rebooting the economy. The committee will have an important role to play in the time ahead,” he said.

This committee will have to carve out a “clear niche” and focus on the core issues of the pandemic, with the Waterford TD stating that nursing homes will be a key focus.

He said everyone now accepts there was a lack of planning for nursing homes, stating that it will be a clear focus on the committee.

While the committee will be the first step in probing the issues, he said parties will also be able to put forward ideas and solutions on moving forward through this crisis.

The committee will probably carry out work for around a year, said Cullinane.

The 19 members on the new committee are:

Fine Gael’s Colm Brophy, Colm Burke, Fergus O’Dowd and Jennifer Carroll MacNeill. Fianna Fáil seats have gone to Mary Butler, Stephen Donnelly, Norma Foley and John McGuinness. Sinn Fein is represented on the committee by David Cullinane, Louise O’Reilly, Matt Carty and Pearse Doherty.

Independents on the committee include TDs Michael Collins, Michael McNamara and Matt Shanahan. Róisín Shortall takes a seat for the Social Democrats, while Bríd Smith takes a seat for Solidarity-People Before Profit. Duncan Smith has a seat for the Labour Party and Ossian Smyth represents the Green Party.