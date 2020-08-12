Spending chaos of topsy-turvy Tories, says ANN WIDDECOMBE

Last week I lay floating on my back in my swimming pool, listening to wood pigeons and watching butterflies. Two hours later the Government paid for half of my and my family’s lunch when we went to a garden centre and ate in the café. We would have done that anyway and did not need a government bribe.

Needless to say, the shop could not take the full amount because the computer was programmed to reduce everything by 50 percent and nobody can argue with the computer.