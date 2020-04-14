Spherical UFO Spotted Hovering Over Paris

A video captured by a Paris resident featured a spherical UFO steadily hovering over the city. According to a UFO expert, the alleged alien vessel might be observing how humans in France are reacting to the current state of the country due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Footage of the UFO was originally shared on YouTube by user loopsovershit. It was then picked up by other channels such as the Hidden Underbelly 2.0. As seen in the video, a metallic spherical object can be seen floating over the city of Paris on April 10.

During the entire video, which lasted for a little over a minute long, the strange object remained motionless in the sky.

After watching the video, Scott Waring of ET Data Base noted that the UFO was most likely a UFO object that was sent to the region in order to observe its inhabitants. Paris, like other areas in France, is currently under lockdown due to the growing number of COVID-19 cases.

According to Waring, the aliens aboard the UFO might be observing the lockdown and how the residents of Paris are currently dealing with the country’s situation. Waring believes the aliens are using their observations to create a predictive model that can be applied to similar situations.

“The UFO was reported of Paris this week and it seems to be holding its location and watching the citizens around it,” he stated in a blog post. “At a moment in time when Paris is on lockdown from coronavirus, aliens seem to be taking an interest in human behaviors.”

“This info would give them a predictive model of what will happen in the near future,” he added. “Aliens pride themselves on their knowledge, so it’s understandable that UFO sightings are becoming more frequent at the moment.”

Although it is not yet clear what the object in the video is, some viewers on YouTube commented that it could be a type of balloon used in advertising or communications. Another viewer noted that the object could be a zeppelin or blimp that was recorded from the front, making it look like a spherical object.