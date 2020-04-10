Spike in coronavirus cases in New South Wales as almost 2,500 are confirmed to have illness

There has been a spike overnight in coronavirus cases in New South Wales with another 104 people confirmed to have the killer illness.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said there were now 2,493 cases of coronavirus in the state, up from 2,389 on Friday.

The number of new cases in NSW had been declining for the last three days before Saturday’s new figures.

There are now 5,523 confirmed cases in Australia, meaning more than 45 per cent of cases are in New South Wales.

Twelve of Australia’s 30 deaths from coronavirus were in NSW.

Elsewhere, a woman in her 70s died from the virus in a hospital in Victoria overnight, while on Saturday a man in his 80s became the second person to die from coronavirus in the ACT.

The woman was the eighth person to die from the illness in Victoria, with the state recording 30 new cases on Saturday.

Despite the new rise in confirmed cases, the general trend is that the infection rate is decreasing in the wake of strict social distancing measures and border closures.

Mr Hazzard also announced changes to the strict rules introduced to stop the spread of the virus.

Up to 10 people excluding staff will now be allowed to attend funerals. Originally, the gathering limit included workers at the funeral, such as staff, priests or celebrants.

Mr Hazzard said truck stops would be opened to allow long-haul drivers to take breaks.

Restrictions regarding livestock auctioneers had also been changed.

NSW has carried out 117,633 tests for coronavirus with 3,540 tests done in the past day.

Most of the state’s coronavirus cases have been caught overseas but there has been a rise in the number of transmissions happening within NSW.

Nationwide, the number of confirmed cases in Australia has risen to 5,493, with 29 deaths.

The latest figures come after it was revealed that Australia’s coronavirus infection rate has been slashed in half following the introduction of strict social-distancing rules, lockdown measures and border closures .

The government revealed the daily infection rate two weeks ago was between 25-30 per cent but in recent days has fallen under 10 per cent.

Police have been out in full force issuing warnings and on the spot fines of $1,000 for anybody who is outside for non-essential reasons.

People are only allowed to leave their homes for food, exercise and medical appointments.

But despite the dramatic drop in infection rates, Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned Australians not to take it for granted and to prepare for six more months of tough restrictions.

‘Had the virus kept growing at the same rate it was 12 days ago, we would now have more than 10,500 cases in this country,’ Mr Morrison said on Friday.

‘That is a tribute to the work that has been done by Australians in getting around and supporting the very sensible measures that have been put in place.

‘But we must continue to do this. It doesn’t matter what the temperature is. If it’s a warm day, don’t go in masses down to the beach.’

Mr Morrison said families and friends should not be planning trips for the Easter long weekend next week.

‘People should not be going away for Easter holidays. This is Easter at home. People should not be getting in their cars and going to other places,’ he said.

The nation’s chief medical officer, Dr Brendan Murphy, said the growth rate of COVID-19 was falling by about five per cent each day and said the government is ‘quietly pleased’.

Australian National University infectious diseases Professor Peter Collignon said: ‘We have more than just flattened the curve. We are reversing it.’