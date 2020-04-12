Spiritual Leader, Expert’s Coronavirus Outbreak Thoughts: Is The Pandemic An Awakening Or Retribution?

People have different views with regard to the coronavirus pandemic. Some say it’s an awakening while others believe it’s nature’s way of responding to people’s acts against Mother Earth. That said, how do spiritual leaders and experts view the occurrence of the global health crisis?

Pope Francis views coronavirus pandemic as nature’s response to people ignoring the ecological crisis, according to an email interview with the pontiff published on Wednesday by The Tablet and Commonwealth magazines, CNN reported.

The Pope cited catastrophic incidents like the Australian bushfire, the glaciers which melted in the North Pole and the floods which occurred in different parts of the world, emphasizing that people did not respond to nature’s cry.

Meanwhile, Pam Gregory, an author, speaker and an ambassador for astrology, openly shared her thoughts about the coronavirus outbreak in a video published on YouTube last March.

She asked everyone to contemplate on the issues our world has had over the past years, citing plastic pollution as an example. Although there were many campaigns about that, these didn’t do much in changing people’s behaviors. Gregory also made mention about the fires in Australia, and just like Pope Francis, she also pointed out the flooding which occurred in India, Bangladesh, China and some parts of the U.S. and U.K.

Despite the catastrophes, people’s habits are still the same; hence, the Universe is taking over. Coronavirus came into the picture and within less than a month from its outbreak, skies in China are now clearer. Gregory said flowers were blossoming in Australia and water animals began appearing in the canals of Venice.

The growing rate in the confirmed cases of coronavirus all over the world forced the governments to issue a stay-at-home, work from home, home quarantine, etc. order to control the contamination.

There are now fewer people on the streets, the operation of public transportations had been temporarily halted and the businesses that are currently open are the ones determined as essential —food, water, medicine, etc.

The coronavirus outbreak provided an opportunity to slow down the rate of production and consumption, giving the chance for people to understand and contemplate the natural world, as Pope Francis said in the email interview. In the same way, Gregory sees the pandemic as nature’s way of allowing Mother Earth to regenerate by forcing people to step back from modern civilization ways, a purification, as the astrology expert calls it.

Coronavirus outbreak —is it an awakening or retribution? What are your thoughts about it?