Sports-On this day… April 6

April 6, 1996

SOCCER – Manchester United’s Eric Cantona celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot in a 3-2 Premier League win over Manchester City at Maine Road, Manchester.

Cantona later turned provider, setting up goals for Andy Cole and Ryan Giggs as United won to stay top of the Premier League.

United wrapped up the title with a 3-0 win against Middlesbrough on the final day of the season and then beat Liverpool 1-0 in the FA Cup final to complete a domestic double, with Cantona scoring the only goal of the game.

April 6, 2000

GOLF – Six-times Masters champion Jack Nicklaus with fellow legends Arnold Palmer and Gary Player at the Augusta National Golf Club, Georgia.

Nicklaus, who has won the most majors (18) of any golfer, made the cut in a field littered with past champions but Player and Palmer missed out.

Nicklaus struggled throughout the course and eventually tied for 54th, 25 strokes behind winner Vijay Singh.

April 6, 2000

SOCCER – Leeds United manager David O’Leary walks off after his side’s 2-0 defeat by Galatasaray in a UEFA Cup semi-final match overshadowed by the deaths of two Leeds fans in Istanbul.

A fight broke out between the two sets of fans on the eve of the match and two Leeds supporters were stabbed to death.

The game still went ahead the next day and goals from Hakan Sukur and Carlos Alberto de Oliveira gave the Turkish side a 2-0 victory.

April 6, 2002

SUMO WRESTLING – Emanuel Yarbrough, the world’s heaviest sumo wrestler weighing 350 kg (771.62 lb), looks down at a young boy after his exhibition match during the Czech Sumo Open in Prague.

Yarbrough, who was an ambassador for the sport in the United States, also tried his hand at Mixed Martial Arts and professional wrestling but did not enjoy much success.

The American had a history of ill health and died in 2015 at the age of 51.

April 6, 2002

HORSE RACING – Tape goes up signalling the start of the 155th Grand National at Aintree in Liverpool. Jockey Jim Culloty, riding 20-1 shot Bindaree, beat Richard Johnson, who was riding What’s Up Boys, by a length and three quarters.

Culloty, who won the Cheltenham Gold Cup a few weeks earlier, got to ride Bindaree after an injury to fellow jockey Jamie Goldstein.

Bindaree looked to be in trouble after being overtaken by What’s Up Boys over the last fence but Culloty manoeuvred him back into the lead to pick up the win and collect 290,000 pounds ($355,540) in prize money.

April 6, 2003

FORMULA ONE – Michael Schumacher’s Ferrari crashes into Antonio Pizzonia’s Jaguar during the 71-lap Brazilian Grand Prix, which was abandoned on lap 56 due to crashes that blocked the circuit in Sao Paulo.

Pizzonia and Juan Pablo Montoya both aquaplaned and crashed on lap 25 and Schumacher followed suit two laps later, failing to finish a race for the first time since the 2001 German Grand Prix.

Mark Webber later crashed into the barricades and Fernando Alonso, unaware of the yellow flags, struck one of the wheels of the Australian’s car and lost control.

The injured Alonso was transported to hospital and the race called off, with the win initially awarded to Kimi Raikkonen but later given to Giancarlo Fisichella on appeal.

April 6, 2004

CRICKET – Children enjoy a game of beach cricket during England’s tour of West Indies which is best remembered for Brian Lara’s 400 in the final game of the four-test series.

Lara had accumulated only 100 runs in three tests, but made England toil on a flat surface in Antigua, scoring a quadruple century and breaking the record for the highest individual test score of 380, which belonged to Matthew Hayden.

West Indies lost the series 3-0.

April 6, 2007

SAILING – Crew members of America’s Cup defender Alinghi prepare to round the windward mark on the fifth flight during the fourth day of the Valencia Louis Vuitton Act 13 fleet race in Valencia.

Acts were a series of races held in the lead up to the Louis Vuitton Cup, which served as a qualification event for the prestigious America’s Cup.

Act 13 consisted of seven fleet races, four of which were won by Alinghi, a Swiss team racing under the colours of Société Nautique de Genève.

April 6, 2008

BASEBALL – Toronto Blue Jays second baseman John McDonald and Vernon Wells collide in front of Alex Rios on a fly ball hit by Boston Red Sox batter Kevin Youkillis during the eighth inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Toronto.

The Blue Jays completed a three-game sweep of the Red Sox with a 7-4 victory after Frank Thomas’ 11th grand slam and Vernon Wells’ two-run homer put them in a commanding position.

The defeat left the Red Sox, the world series champions, in last place in the American League East for the first time in three years.

April 6, 2010

SOCCER – Barcelona’s Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring one of his four goals against Arsenal during their Champions League quarter-final second-leg match at the Nou Camp, Barcelona.

Four years after being left out of the Barcelona side that beat Arsenal in the 2006 final, Messi tormented the London club, scoring all four goals in a 4-1 win and overtaking Rivaldo as Barcelona’s all-time top scorer in the competition.

Messi ended the season with 47 goals in all competitions, helping Barcelona retain their La Liga title, but his team were beaten by eventual champions Inter Milan in the Champions League semi-finals.

