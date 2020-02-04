Spotify customers urged to watch out as ‘convincing-looking’ scam tactic emerges

SPOTIFY is a service which many people will access in order to listen to their favourite songs and podcasts alike. However, members of the public are being warned to watch out for “convincing-looking” scam emails after a number of scam attempts have been reported.

Updating account details online may not seem out of the ordinary, however, Action Fraud has recently urged members of the public to watch out. It comes after they received more than 40 reports in January 2020 about fake emails purporting to be from Spotify.

In the phishing emails, the scammers claim that the recipient needs to update their account information in order to resolve payment issues. Worryingly, the link in the emails lead to genuine-looking phishing websites that are designed to steal Spotify login credentials. The scammers can also steal financial information. Action Fraud said: “Don’t click on the links or attachments in suspicious emails, and never respond to messages that ask for your personal or financial details.”

Issuing the warning on Twitter on Friday, screen grabs of the scam were published by the verified Action Fraud Twitter account. Action Fraud added: “Have you received one of these emails asking you to update your Spotify account details? Don’t take the bait! “The emails are FAKE and the links lead to convincing-looking sites that are designed to steal your Spotify password, personal and financial info #PhishyFridays.” Elsewhere, Monzo has urged its customers to watch out for potential scams.

In December last year, the app-based bank said in a blog post that they had received reports from Monzo customers who had been “called or received a text message from someone claiming to work for Monzo”. The challenger bank explained that these types of scams can be very effective in leading members of the public to fall victim to them. It went on to say that this is because fraudsters can easily “spoof” phone numbers, so that calls or text messages appear to come from Monzo – when they’re actually from a scammer. “We want to make sure all our customers know what we’ll do if we ever need to contact you and, most importantly, the information we’ll never ask you to provide,” Monzo said.

Monzo went on to detail how they strive to give customers notice about calling them, adding: “We’ll never call you out of the blue.” The banks says it tries to confirm a time and day best suited to the customer before calling, either through the in-app chat or by email. Monzo says it will then go through security questions before discussing the account, so they know that they are talking to the account holder. They add that emails will be from one of three different email addresses.