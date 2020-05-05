 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Sprout and ‘oskar’ part ways

By Denis Bedoya on May 5, 2020

Sprout and Tomas “oskar” Stastny parted ways Wednesday.

“Due to unbridgeable differences we separate from @CSGOoskar with immediate effect which we find really regrettable,” the team posted on Twitter. “It has been a mutual decision and we wish him only good.”

The 28-year-old Czech AWPer had been with Sprout since January.

“We didn’t see eye to eye in-game, we had different views on how to play the game,” oskar told HLTV.org.

The departure leaves Sprout with four players: Denis “denis” Howell, Timo “Spiidi” Richter, Josef “faveN” Baumann and Pawel “dycha” Dycha.

–Field Level Media

Published in News Summary

Denis Bedoya
Denis Bedoya

More from News SummaryMore posts in News Summary »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *