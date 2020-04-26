St. Petersburg’s Russian Museum marks 125th anniversary with empty halls… & RT’s Ruptly gives you an exclusive tour (VIDEO)

The State Russian Museum whose grand collection ranges from medieval icons to Kazimir Malevich’s squares and circles is marking its 125th anniversary with empty halls due to Covid-19. But this Ruptly video takes you on a tour.

The largest depository of Russian fine arts was founded back in 1895 by Russia’s last Emperor Nicholas II. Located in the grandiose Mikhailovsky Palace in St. Petersburg, the museum is used to seeing droves of tourists daily but like many establishments worldwide it is currently closed due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Ruptly has peeked into the empty halls of the museum, and also captured a rare look at the iconic building from above.