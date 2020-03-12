Stamp Duty Land Tax calculator: Handy free tool that could help with property costs

STAMP Duty Land Tax (SDLT) is a tax that is paid when a person purchases a property valued over a certain threshold. The rules for what needs to be paid can be quite complex but fortunately the Money Advice Service provide a calculator which will detail exact amounts due.

SDLT is paid on any residential properties valued over £125,000 and any non-residential properties over £150,000. There are a number of factors involved which could result in certain reliefs being applicable. Some people buying a first home may even not pay any SDLT at all.

People who complete their purchase on or after 22 November 2017, have a purchase price less than £500,000 and who are making a first purchase will have their tax bill lowered. There are other reliefs and rules in place for: Multiple dwellings

Building companies buying an individual’s home

Employers buying an employee’s house

Local authorities making compulsory purchases

Property developers providing amenities to communities

Companies transferring property to another company

Charities

Right to buy properties

Registered social landlords

Separate from these reliefs are exemptions which completely get rid of a SDLT bill entirely. A person will not have to pay SDLT or file a return if no money or other payment changes hands for a land or property transfer, if a property is left to them in a will, property is transferred because of divorce or dissolution of a civil partnership, a freehold property is bought for less than £40,000 or if there are assigned leases of more than seven years. The government provide guidance on all of these factors but it will likely be hard for some people to keep up with it all. Thankfully, the Money Advice Service, provide an easy to use calculator that can help with these issues.

To start off with, the tool asks for the user’s purchasing situation, which covers if the buyer is making a first home or a second property. It will then ask for the property’s price. The calculator will then display what stamp duty is cue along with its effective tax rate. This is all the information the user will likely need but the calculator will provide further information if required.

The tool can explain how the calculations are worked out. It is kept up to date with the latest rate changes and it displays what different valued properties will be charged. Aside from the basics, the page also provides information on upfront home buying costs, mortgage fees and tips for “moving days”. Once the user has this information they will need to act fast.