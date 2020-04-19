Stanford freshman Terry enters NBA draft

Stanford freshman guard Tyrell Terry plans to enter the 2020 NBA Draft.

“With all things considered, I have decided to chase a childhood dream and declare for the 202 NBA draft,” Terry said in a Twitter post Monday. “I am confident in my abilities to play at the highest level and look forward to giving it 100 percent each step of throughout this process. I appreciate all the support.”

Terry was the top offensive threat for the Cardinal and is projected as a first-round pick after shooting 40.8 percent from 3-point range and averaging 14.6 points per game in 31 games in 2019-2020.

–Field Level Media