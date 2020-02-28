Stansted airport: Is Stansted airport closed or open today as Storm Dennis smashes UK?

STANSTED AIRPORT could be one of several affected this weekend, as heavy wind and rain commanded by Storm Dennis slams into the UK. Will Stansted airport crossing be open or closed as Storm Dennis hits?

Stansted Airport could be affected by Storm Dennis this weekend, as the system threatens to bring winds exceeding 50 to 70mph crashing into the UK on Saturday. There is a potential for widespread disruption to different types of travel, similar to the chaos caused by Storm Ciara last weekend.

Will Stansted Airport be closed on the weekend? Stansted Airport was one of several airports which forced to cancel or delay flights last week as Storm Ciara made landfall. The storm’s intense 50mph winds meant it was risky for planes to touch down in the area. Bluster also forced officials to briefly shut down the Stansted Express, as a fallen tree obstructed the tracks. Storm Dennis LIVE: Huge storm to smash UK with deadly winds

Storm Dennis is forecast to cause similar conditions, meaning Stansted and other airports may experience difficulties once again. A spokesman for the airport told Express.co.uk Stansted would run as normal, but was mindful of the Met Office warnings. They added travellers should keep a close eye on their upcoming flights in case of any changes. Any changes will come up on the airport’s official flight information page. Stansted will also keep people updated via Twitter, as the airport sends out regular tweets about its service.

The Stansted Express has its own website which it uses to inform people of delays. A raft of cancellations from budget airline easyjet are already in force. According to travel writer Simon Calder, the firm has cancelled two flights arriving/ departing from Stansted to Geneva for Sunday.

Although airports are yet to reveal whether Storm Dennis will create delays, the Met Office has warned heavy wind will impact most of England and Scotland this weekend. According to the agency, travel delays to cars, ferries and planes are possible. Warnings for wind and rain are in place for much of the country from 10am on Saturday to 11.59pm on Sunday, with the strongest winds expected on Saturday, February 15. They said: “Strong winds in association with Storm Dennis are expected on Saturday and Sunday across many parts of England and Wales. “The strongest winds are likely to be on Saturday afternoon and evening, with a lull for a time overnight, before increasing again during early Sunday. “Gusts of 50 mph are expected inland. “Around the coasts, especially in the west and south, gusts of 60 to 70 mph are likely.”

“The strong winds will be accompanied by heavy rain at times, leading to particularly poor driving conditions.” The Met Office added there is a possible “danger to life” as it laid down amber warnings for rain over northwest and southwest England, Wales and Yorkshire and Humber. The warnings, which start from 3pm on Saturday and end at the same time on Sunday, February 16, state rain totals of 140mm (five inches) could cause “fast flowing or deep” floodwaters. Homes and businesses could be damaged by the weather, with additional delays to train and bus services.

