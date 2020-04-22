Star Midfielder’s Agent Offers Him to Real Madrid Despite Interest From Lionel Messi And Barcelona: Report

Real Madrid reportedly are set to secure Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva, who is also being chased by the Spanish giants’ arch-rivals, FC Barcelona.

Even though Barcelona and Real are fighting for La Liga in the ongoing 2019-20 campaign with the former being two points clear on the top, these two sides have not been even close to being consistent this season, let alone their best. Barcelona and Real surely will aim to make some significant signings this summer to return to dominating the league in 2020-21 season.

Silva, who has been one of Man City’s best players over the last couple of years, is believed to be leaving Etihad since the Premier League champions have been handed a two-year Champions League ban.

Messi is a big fan of the Portuguese’s versatility and overall game and hence Barcelona are chasing the attacking midfielder ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window, as reported by Diario GOL. The attacking midfielder is comfortable playing on either wing as well as in the engine room, where has been provided a decent number of goals and assists for Man City across competitions.

It is understood that despite Barcelona’s interest, Silva’s agent, Jorge Mendes, has offered him to Bernabeu as the player thinks Madrid will be an ideal destination for him. Since Real are expected to sell players such as Gareth Bale and Lucas Vazquez, they will be without an experienced winger on the right. Even Kylian Mbappe, one of Real’s biggest present targets, is not expected to arrive before 2021 and which is why Silva could be a perfect fit in Real’s squad ahead of 2020-21 campaign.

It was earlier known that because of the coronavirus outbreak, Mbappe’s value could suffer a huge dip. Paris Saint Germain (PSG) currently have labeled the Frenchman with a transfer fee of $217 million. But recent reports have disclosed that the financial impacts of the pandemic could see Mbappe’s value drop to $43m and that would be great news to clubs chasing the young star including Real and Liverpool FC.