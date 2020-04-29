Star trio jeopardise NRL restart: Premier

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says the NRL stars who broke “life and death” social-distancing laws have jeopardised the league’s return this month.

The NRL’s bold bid to resume the suspended competition on May 28 copped a body blow when three of its high-profile players were busted breaching pandemic measures.

Latrell Mitchell, Josh Addo-Carr and Nathan Cleary were all fined by the league on Tuesday for bringing the game into disrepute.

The incidents have fuelled critics questioning the league’s ability to adhere to strict protocol measures required to relaunch its season.

“We always base any decision on health advice and on the ability of an organisation to stick to that health advice,” Berejiklian said on Wednesday.

“I think it (the trio’s indiscretions) does jeopardise (the restart).”

Mitchell and Addo-Carr were among 10 people involved in a weekend getaway on the NSW mid-north coast, while Cleary was at home when a group of women arrived and shot videos with the Panthers star.

Berejiklian said that, under different circumstances, some might have turned a blind eye to the incidents.

“But not when it’s life and death,” she said.

“We are in a pandemic. You might forego your own safety, but to compromise someone else’s safety, that’s inexcusable.

“All of us are making huge sacrifices to protect other people.

“And if that doesn’t occur that will of course come into our decision-making to the extent (the season restart) is our decision.

“We cannot afford to take chances or endorse any risky behaviour in a situation where lives could be lost because of a flagrant breach of a rule.”

Berejiklian also pointed out the Warriors have yet to be officially granted an exemption by Australian Border Force authorities to arrive in the country.

She said the actions of the NRL trio, which she described as “beyond belief” would not enhance the Warriors’ plans.

“There are a number of question marks, and the (NRL) organisation doesn’t do itself any service by having players acting that way,” she said.

Her comments come a day after Federal Sports Minister Richard Colbeck also panned Mitchell, Addo-Carr and Cleary.

Both Mitchell and Addo-Carr were also issued with $1000 infringement notices by NSW police for breaching COVID-19 measures last weekend.

A third player, Tyronne-Roberts Davis, was fined from the same incident.

Mitchell and Addo-Carr have also been charged with firearm offences after the latter uploaded videos of him shooting a gun on social media.

The league took a major step towards its resumption on Tuesday after agreeing to a 20-round restructured season with broadcasters and on Wednesday the NRL innovations committee met to work on a new draw.

The final hurdle will be on Friday, when the national cabinet meets to outline the country’s return to elite and community sport.

Australia’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Paul Kelly, is optimistic about sport’s return, but acknowledged elite competitions faced more complex challenges.

“For example, if they had someone who did become COVID positive in a team … what would happen for that team or the team they played?”