‘Star Wars: Episode 10’ Theory: The Skywalker Saga Is Not Over

The story of “Star Wars: Episode 10” is expected to be about a new generation of heroes, but that doesn’t mean that familiar characters will not be featured in it. The Skywalker saga was supposed to have ended after “The Rise of Skywalker,” but according to a new theory, both Luke (Mark Hamill) and Leia (Carrie Fisher) could return.

In the books and stories in the Expanded Universe, which was later called Legends after Disney bought the “Star Wars” franchise, a Force Ghost had limitations when coming back to guide people on the physical plane. Since the Legends are not canon, it gives the storytellers the opportunity to bring back dead characters multiple times in the future.

According to a theory by Screen Rant, this means that both Luke and Leia can be brought back at any time in the future. The Force Ghosts of the veteran Jedi may return in “Star Wars: Episode 10” to guide the next generation of heroes.

Disney is yet to announce plans for the next trilogy, and according to Screen Rant there is good reason for the company to make the announcement. A new trilogy will introduce the franchise to younger audience.

The franchise has been releasing solo movies and there is scope for many more standalone stories to be told, but they don’t seem to be having the same effect as the main saga movies, which makes it important for Disney to continue making episodic films.

When can fans expect the release of the next big movie from the franchise? George Lucas waited for 16 years before releasing the first film in the prequel trilogy. However, Disney may not take such a long gap.

Disney previously announced three new “Star Wars” movies that will be released on Dec, 16, 2022; Dec. 20, 2024; and Dec, 18, 2026 respectively, Variety reported. However, the announcement was made long before the lockdown that changed the schedules of many of the films. It is also not clear if the next three films will be a continuation of the story with the main characters like Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), and Poe (Oscar Isaac).

If “Star Wars: Episode 10” has to be released in 2022 the work has to start in 2021. Disney may announce an update about the film later this year.