‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ Season 7, Episode 8 Preview: Maul Connection

“Star Wars: The Clone Wars” Season 7, episode 8 will lead the story towards an eventual confrontation between Maul (Sam Witwer) and Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein). A preview video has been released online that shows the former Jedi locating the Sith on a familiar planet.

Ahsoka will attempt yet another escape in the next episode. However, she will have one more task to complete before leaving the planet. A preview video of the next episode shows the former Jedi checking the transmission logs of the Pyke Syndicate to locate Maul.

Maul was last seen as the secret ruler of Mandalore. Using the planet’s civil war as his advantage, he managed to build a vast criminal empire. In the next episode, Ahskoa will discover Maul to be the mastermind behind the Pyke Syndicate’s spice operations.

The Mandalorians will also be back. Preview pictures of “The Clone Wars” Season 7, episode 8 that have been posted on the official Star Wars website show the warriors wearing cloaks over their armor and discussing their plans. Before Ahsoka can help take down Maul, she will have to free herself from the Pyke Syndicate. The Martez sisters will also be back.

Maul will play a big role in the upcoming episodes. One of the trailers of the show that was released previously teased a duel between Ahsoka and Maul in what appears to be Mandalore. The fans can look forward to an epic lighsaber duel between the former Sith apprentice and the former Jedi Padawan in the future.

All the previous episodes of the new season are currently streaming on Disney+. Fans can catch up on all that has happened before watching this week’s episode.

“Star Wars: The Clone Wars” Season 7, episode 8 is titled “Together Again.” It will be released on April 10 on Disney+.