State pension 2020: How to apply for state pension

STATE PENSIONS will rise in 2020 and millions are likely to be better off as a result. But how can you apply for a state pension in 2020?

The state pension is a regular payment given to eligible recipients by the government later in life. There are certain conditions for eligibility and if you qualify you will receive a set amount per week based on certain criteria. Express.co.uk has put together a guide to advise how you can apply for a state pension.

State pensions will increase this year as part of the Government’s triple lock system which was launched in 2011. The triple lock system ensures the basic state pension rate increases based on one of three amounts. This amount is whichever is greater out of 2.5 percent each year, the rate of inflation or the average earnings growth. In 2020, when state pensions rise, millions of pensioners will likely receive extra funds.

Are you eligible for a state pension? If you are a man born before April 6, 1951, or a woman born before April 6, 1953, you can claim the basic state pension. Those born after those dates will need to apply for the new State Pension instead. The earliest you can get the new state pension is when you reach state pension age which is based on your date of birth and gender. Currently, the state pension age is under review and may be subject to change in the future. In November 2018, state pension age was 65 for men and women, however, this is gradually increasing and now depends on your date of birth. By 2028, the state pension age will reach 67.

How much state pension can you get? The full rate of the new state pension will be £168.60 per week in 2019 to 2020. But you can get more or less depending on your National Insurance record. Typically you will need at least 10 qualifying years on your National Insurance record to get any state pension, but they do not have to be 10 qualifying years in a row. When the rates change in 2020, those on the new state pension will see their weekly allowance increase to £175, an increase of £6.58 per week as of April 2020. For those on the basic state pension will see their weekly allowance increase to £134 which is an increase of £5.04 per week.

How can you claim a new state pension? You do not get your new state pension automatically, instead, you have to claim it. Within no later than two months before you reach state pension age, you should receive a letter explaining what you should do. If you do not get an invitation letter, you can still make a claim.

You can make a claim in four ways: Online

Over the phone

phone By downloading the state pension claim form and sending it to your local pension centre

state pension claim form and sending it to your local pension centre From abroad, including the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man.

If you are from Northern Ireland the process must be completed using a different system. To apply you will need the date of your most recent marriage, civil partnership or divorce, dates of time spent living or working abroad and your personal or joint bank or building society details. You can apply: Online

Via telephone

Via post.

