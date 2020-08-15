State pension: A ‘temporary fix’ could reduce triple lock rises in the face of recession

STATE pension income may be affected by the recent recession news according to new analysis. Quilter detailed the often maligned triple lock could be targeted for change following the worrying announcements.

State pension payments are guaranteed to increase every year under triple lock rules but this may be called into question in the coming weeks and months. The UK is now officially in recession for the first time in 11 years, with the economy shrinking by 20.4 percent in recent months.

Because of this, many people may be wondering about how the UK can afford to keep certain perks and what the country can do to get a recovery going. Ian Browne, a retirement expert at Quilter, broke down the exact damage that the UK economy has taken: “Storm clouds are brewing over the UK economy. “The economic fallout from the Coronavirus crisis has claimed 730,000 jobs since the start of the lockdown in March, strong-armed the UK into a record-breaking recession and will no doubt push the deficit north of £300bn by the end of the year.” Ian went on to examine what this all could mean for the triple lock: “The deteriorating economic metrics will put Rishi Sunak in a tricky position when it comes to the triple lock.

“The unwinding of the furlough scheme will create a one-off spike in wage growth, meaning the triple lock will provide a considerable boost to the level of state pension at a time when many are out of work and the government struggles to control the deficit. “This is untenable both in terms of its fiscal sustainability and intergenerational fairness. “Quilter’s calculations suggest that left unchecked, the triple lock will increase the old-style state pension by £532.20 a year in 2022/23 and the new style state pension by £694.67 a year. “For a temporary fix, the government could amend the triple lock by uprating the state pension based on the higher of 2.5 percent, inflation or five-year rolling average wage growth.

“This will smooth any abnormal wage effects whilst protecting real incomes and saving the government a considerable amount each year.” Ian detailed that if this methodology is utilised, it could help the country at large but state pensioners would see a reduced payment increase. As he concluded: “Under this methodology, the old-style state pension will only increase by £374.88 a year in 2022/23 and the new style pension by £489.23. “This is equivalent to the government saving approximately £2.2bn by 2022/23.

“The government should use this opportunity to carefully consider the merits of moving to a long-term solution, such as a smoothed earnings link, so that pensioners share in the proceeds of economic growth, whilst protecting their income against inflation and ensuring intergenerational fairness.” Triple lock rules are often debated as they can prove to be expensive for the government and there are often reports it may be scrapped entirely. Under the most recent increase, state pension rose by 3.9 percent, one of the largest rises in some time. With the additional costs associated with the government’s support measures such as the Coronavirus Job Retention scheme, questions may once again pop up on the appropriateness and affordability of the triple lock.