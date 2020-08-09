State pension age: How to check on yours ahead of next month’s changes

STATE pension payments can be claimed once a person reaches their state pension age. When this date is reached will largely depend on a person’s gender and when they were born.

State pension age is currently sitting between 65 and 66, with the difference being dependent on a person’s date of birth. The government has plans to incrementally increase the state pension in stages until it is 66 for everyone in October, regardless of when they were born.

Beyond this, there are plans to increase the state pension age to 68 in the coming years. With all these changes in the works it can be easy for retirees to become confused on when exactly they can claim a state pension. Fortunately, the government provides a tool on their website which can provide users with the exact date they can claim a state pension, taking into account age changes and other legislation. This calculator can also allow people to check on when they’ll qualify for pension credit and a free bus travel pass.

The tool will simply need the user to enter their date of birth and it will display the exact date when the person will be able to claim a state pension. It should be noted that even when a person reaches their state pension age, the actual payments will not come through automatically. The payments will need to be claimed and claims can be put through within four months of reaching the state pension age. The government details that the quickest way to claim is through their website but requests can also be made over the phone or through the post.

State pensions can be claimed by anyone who has at least 10 years of National Insurance contributions under their belt but these do not need to be 10 years in a row. National Insurance is usually built up throughout a person’s working life but they can also be boosted if the following apply: A person was getting National Insurance credits which can be awarded to those who are unemployed, ill, a parent or a carer

Voluntary contributions were made

To receive a full state pension, at least 35 years of contributions. Full new state pension payments are £175.20 per week, which equates to just over £9,000 a year. While this amount is deemed “full” payments, a person can actually receive more than this from a state pension if they take certain actions. If a person delays (defers) taking their state pension, they could boost the payments when it is eventually claimed.