State pension age: What age will I get my state pension?

STATE PENSIONS are paid to those in the UK once they reach the state pension age, but what age will I get my state pension?

State pensions are paid to eligible people by the UK Government every four or so weeks. In April 2020 the amount paid to pensioners will increase, in line with the Government’s triple lock scheme.

The state pension aims to make sure every person has the means for a retirement income. For some people, the state pension is only part of their retirement income as they may have money from a workplace pension, earnings or another pension. State pensions are increasing later this year, under the Government’s triple lock system. In April 2020, state pensions will increase by 3.9 percent, the biggest boost since 2012. To read more on this and to see how much you would get check Express.co.uk’s guide here.

What age will I get my state pension? The earliest you can get a state pension is when you reach state pension age. Currently for men and women state pension age is 65 and will increase to 66 in October 2020. Then the state pension age will again increase between 2026 and 2028 to 67-years-old.

With plans in place to put up the state pension age, you can use the Government’s calculator here to work out when you will be eligible for state pension payments. You’re eligible for the basic state pension if you were born before: April 6 1951 if you’re a man

April 6 1953 if you’re a woman You don’t have to receive state pension when you reach state pension age, you can defer payments.

Deferring your State Pension could increase the payments you get when you decide to claim it. Any extra payments you get from deferring could then be taxed. Funds for state pensions come from National Insurance (NI) contributions made over a series of years. According to Gov.uk, to get the full basic state pension you need a total of 30 qualifying years of NI contributions or credits. To be entitled to the new full State Pension, you will need to have made qualifying National Insurance contributions for 35 years.

This means you were either: working and paying National Insurance

getting National Insurance Credits, for example for unemployment, sickness or as a parent or carer

paying voluntary National Insurance contributions You do not get your state pension automatically, it has to be claimed.

There are three ways to do this Over the phone

Download the State Pension claim form and send it to your local pension centre

Claim from abroad For more information on this visit the Government’s official website here.

