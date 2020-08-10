State pension: Are you aged 80 or over? Your payments could be boosted by over £80 a week

STATE pension payments can come from two different setups. Most claimants will receive the “new” state pension but others may receive the “basic” state pension.

State pension rules were changed in 2016 as the new state pension was introduced. To be eligible for the new state pension a claimant needs to be either a man born on or after April 6 1951 or a woman born on or after April 6 1953.

Those born before these dates will be able to claim the basic state pension. Currently, the most that a person can receive from this state pension is £134.25 per week. To get this full payment, the claimant must have a total of 30 qualifying years of National Insurance contributions under their belt. Basic state pension claims can be made over the phone or by completing a claim form.

Some people who are eligible for a basic state pension may also be able to receive the “over 80 pension”. The over 80 pension can provide some people with boosted payments if they’re on a particularly low income in retirement. To be eligible for the over 80 pension, the claimant must be aged 80 or over and receive a basic state pension of less than £80.45 a week or none at all. So long as they’re eligible, claimants can receive an additional £80.45 per week in the current tax year from this pension.

Regardless of what the claimant receives, they’ll have their income topped up to £80.45 per week. On top of the age requirements, the following must also apply: The claimant was a resident in England, Scotland or Wales for at least 10 years out of 20 (this does not have to be 10 years in a row) – this 20 year period must include the day before they turned 80 or any day after

The claimant was “ordinarily resident” in the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man, Gibraltar, a European Economic Area (EEA) country or Switzerland on their 80th birthday or the date they made the claim for this pension, if later

It should be noted that eligibility for the over 80 pension is not based on National Insurance contributions. The earliest that it can be claimed is up to three months before the claimants 80th birthday. Payments from the over 80 pension will count as taxable income and as such, it may affect other benefits the claimant may be receiving. Claimant’s must inform the government of any changes in their circumstances if they’re receiving the over 80 pension.