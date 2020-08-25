State Pension: Could Triple Lock be at risk? Boris Johnson & Rishi Sunak said to disagree

STATE PENSION is a payment which is valued by many Britons who receive a certain level of financial assistance from the government. However, there has been concern recently as to whether a mechanism designed to protect the sum could be at risk.

State Pension is a sum of money offered by the government to Britons who have reached an eligible age and who have put forward years of National Insurance contributions. The payment is overseen by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) and issued to pensioners once every four weeks. Pensioners can expect to be paid in arrears – for the last four weeks, and not the coming four weeks.

Particularly valued by many people who are entitled to the sum is the Triple Lock Mechanism – designed to somewhat protect the State Pension sum. Triple Lock was first introduced by the coalition government and sees the State Pension increase each year by whichever amount is the highest: inflation, average earnings or a minimum of 2.5 percent. However, with the onset of the lockdown crisis, there has been concern sparked that the mechanism could be on the chopping block to fund the recovery effort. And it appears the issue of the Triple Lock has reached a head within government recently.

The Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, and the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, have been said to be at odds over whether or not to keep the Triple Lock as it stands at present. Mr Sunak is reported to be in favour of temporarily shelving the Triple Lock Mechanism to avoid a potentially huge rise in costs. However, Mr Johnson is said to be pushing back, as he believes such a decision could potentially alienate older voters. A government source told The Times: “The prime minister hates it [pausing the triple lock]because it was a manifesto pledge.

“He really doesn’t want to do it. The optics are terrible for older voters.” The government has recently been under pressure to find the funds to help the UK recover from the lockdown crisis. And as the economy descended into recession within the last week, many have suggested a solution is needed sooner rather than later. As such, Triple Lock has been speculated to be under threat as the government attempts to recoup the high spending it has enacted in the last few months. Triple Lock was first introduced to the State Pension in 2010, to guarantee the sum would not lose value in real terms.

However, the mechanism appears to have proved costly for the government. Between April 2010 and April 2016, the value of the State Pension increased by 22.2 percent, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies. This is compared to growth in earnings of 7.6 percent, and growth in prices of 12.3 percent, when considering the same period. Mr Johnson appeared to allay fears of the Triple Lock being scrapped when speaking to the Commons Liaison committee at the end of May. The Prime Minister was quizzed on the policy by Mel Stride, a Conservative Party MP, who asked if the manifesto commitment would be met.