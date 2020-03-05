State pension: Could you add over £500 to your retirement income? How to get cash boost

STATE pension pays a fixed amount every month which is based on an individual’s national insurance record. Some may receive what is known as the “full” new state pension but despite its name, it is possible to increase the amount of income that will come through in retirement.

The new state pension can be claimed by anyone born after certain dates, so long as they have a minimum of 10 years of national insurance contributions. Men will be able to claim the new state pension is they were born on or after 6 April 1951. Women will be able to claim the new state pension if they were born on or after 6 April 1953.

The amount received from state pension will likely be different for everyone. State pension payments will be dependant on national insurance contributions and the amount of qualifying years will determine how much can be received. The new full state pension is £168.60 per week. Claimants will need 10 qualifying years on their National Insurance record to get any new state pension, and 35 qualifying years if they do not have a National Insurance record before 6 April 2016. It will be up to the retiree to decide when they receive state pension and they can check on how much they’ll receive.

From here, some people may have further options for what they can do with their pension pot. If the person involved feels that their state pension payments will not be enough, they may be able to make voluntary top ups to their national insurance record. On top of this, state pension can be delayed if the person approaching retirement age wishes to carry on working. If state pension is delayed (or deferred) payments could be increased beyond the “full” limit.

For this increase to happen, state pension needs to be deferred for at least nine weeks. The government detail that a person’s state pension will increase by the equivalent of one percent for every nine weeks of deferment. This will work out as nearly 5.8 percent extra for every 52 weeks. The extra amount will come through with the regular state pension payment.

When aggregated, the extra payments can make a real difference to people on low incomes in retirement. The government provide a detail for how this will work in practice for pensioners. If a retiree receives the full new state pension of £168.60 per week and they choose to defer for a further 52 weeks, they’ll receive an extra £9.74 a week. Over the course of a year, this could bring in over £500 in additional income.