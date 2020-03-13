State pension: ‘Good news’ for pensioners as Living Wage rise could ‘bake in’ extra amount

STATE PENSION payments are a vital form of income for many people during retirement. This week saw Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak deliver the Budget 2020 in the House of Commons, and now, a surprising side-effect of one aspect of the financial statement has been revealed.

How much is the state pension? What is the rise?

The state pension rises each year, with this increase taking place via the triple lock mechanism. This means that both the new state pension and the basic state pension increase annually by whichever is the highest out of the average percentage growth in wages (in Great Britain), the percentage growth in prices in the UK as measured by the Consumer Prices Index (CPI), and 2.5 percent.

During the Budget 2020, a number of changes being confirmed may leave some wondering what this could mean for pensioners. And, it seems that one announcement could mean recipients of the state pension can benefit from an unexpected side-effect. In the financial statement, the newly-appointed Chancellor announced plans for the National Living Wage to rise in future years – with current forecast suggesting it could increase to more than £10.50 an hour by 2024. And, with this likely to increase average earnings, it’s been suggested that this could mean state pensions will rise “more quickly”.

According to former Pensions Minister Sir Steve Webb, this is “good news for pensioners”, as if average earnings rise faster than had been expected, it will feed through into a slightly higher increase in the state pension. While it may not be a huge sum per pensioner – perhaps only around an extra £35 each per year, Mr Webb said that “every little helps”, explaining how this extra amount is then “baked in” to the figure used for future increases. Sir Steve Webb, partner at pension consultants LCP, told Express.co.uk: “Surprisingly, the increase in the national living wage for lower paid workers will be a modest boost for pensioners. One of the factors which decides how much the state pension increases each year is the growth in average earnings. “If the living wage changes mean wages rising more rapidly then it is likely that annual state pension increases will also be slightly larger than they would have been. The difference will not be huge, but every little helps.” The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has confirmed that the growth in higher overall earnings would feed through to a higher state pension increase, under the triple lock.

The state pension is set to rise in April 2020, by 3.9 percent. This increase – the largest in eight years – is via the triple lock, with this year’s increase being tied to wage growth. How much is the state pension? What is the rise? In April, the full weekly rate of the basic state pension will increase by £5.05 per week from £129.20 to £134.25 per week. Meanwhile, the weekly full rate of the new state pension is to rise by £6.60 per week from £168.60 to £175.20 per week. During the Budget 2020, it was confirmed that the government will be increasing the threshold for National Insurance contributions from April 6, 2020.

With the state pension amount one gets linked to their National Insurance record, some people may have been worried that the change could have an impact on their state pension. However, it has been confirmed that this will not affect access to state pensions, as Victoria Kelly, Director of Operations at Nixon Williams, explained. She said: “The chancellor confirmed plans an increase the threshold for employee’s National Insurance contributions to £9,500 from April 6, 2020, with plans to ultimately increase this to £12,500. “This rise is extremely welcomed by both contractors and PAYE employees. “The confirmation that this will not affect access to state pensions should also alleviate worries for those fearing the tax break could have financial implications in later life. “This move, which will help more than 31 million people save money, demonstrates the Government’s commitment to helping all workers, particularly those on the lowest incomes, and it’s great to see contractors included in this.”

Commenting on the National Insurance changes, Sir Steve said: “The National Insurance changes will have very little effect on people’s ability to build up a state pension. “As long as you earn more than the lower earnings limit, which has simply gone up in line with inflation, you are ‘credited’ with NI contributions towards your state pension. “The point at which you have to pay NI contributions – known as the primary threshold – has gone up substantially, and that will be a saving to those in paid work above this wage level. But what matters is that you earn above the lower earnings limit, and not whether you actually have to pay NICs or not.” It’s possible to check how much a person will get via their state pension online, using the “Check your State Pension” tool on the government website. This service may also tell a person how to increase the amount they get, if they can.

