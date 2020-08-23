State Pension: How much is the State Pension for a married couple?

THE State Pension makes sure everyone has a foundation for their retirement income. But, how much is the State Pension for a married couple?

The State Pension is the Government’s official pension arrangement for retired men and women in the UK. The amount you receive depends on a number of factors, including your National Insurance (NI) contributions.

How much is the State Pension for a married couple? If you’re a man born on or before April 5, 1951, or a woman born on or before April 5, 1953 and have 30 qualifying yeats on your NI record, you’ll be receiving the full State Pension. This is currently £134.25 a week for the 2020/21 financial year. If you’re a married woman, you may be eligible for the married women’s rate.

This can only be claimed if you don’t have the full number of qualifying years and you husband retired before April 2016. If he received the full basic State Pension, you could be eligible for at least £80.45 a week. However, recently it was revealed thousands of married women could be owed money from the Government. Those who hit State Pension age before April 2016 could be missing out on £1,000. If your basic State Pension is less than 60 percent than your spouse, you could be due a top-up.

Who can claim State Pension? You can claim the basic State Pension if you’re: a man born before April 6, 1951

a woman born before April 6, 1953

If you were born later, you’ll need to claim the new State Pension instead. You’ll be able to claim the new State Pension if you’re: a man born on or after April 6, 1951

a woman born on or after April 6, 1953

Most will need at least 10 qualifying years on their NI record to get any State Pension. They do not have to be 10 qualifying years in a row. You do not have to stop working when you reach State Pension age but you’ll no longer have to pay National Insurance.

